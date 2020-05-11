Sentara RMH loosens up some restrictions on visitors

With elective procedures happening again across Virginia hospitals, and data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association showing plenty of bed and ventilator availability across the commonwealth's medical facilities, many hospitals have begun lifting parts of their visitation restrictions.

WHSV file photo of Sentara RMH

Last week, Sentara RMH announced that their policies were not changing on May 7, like some other parts of the Sentara system, but said their visitation policy would be modified on Monday, May 11.

Since mid-March, hospitals in the Sentara system had suspended all routine visitation, with a limited number of exceptions, to help reduce potential spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Sentara RMH released their new policies for visitors, which apply only to the main hospital – not all related facilities in the community.

All visitors are required to wear masks and observe the CDC's social distancing guidelines. A spokesperson for Sentara RMH says visitors should bring their own masks to wear when coming to the hospital.

The new policy allows inpatients to have one visitor, with the following exceptions:

• Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are not allowed any visitors.

• In the Family Birthplace, mothers, regardless of COVID status, may have 1 visitor. Two visitors may visit the nursery.

• The Emergency Department will allow no visitors.

• The Hahn Cancer Center will allow no visitors.

• End-of-life non-COVID patients may have up to 2 visitors at the discretion of the nursing team.

• End-of-life COVID-positive patients will have visitation determined on a case-by-case basis.

The following guidelines on visitation also remain in effect at Sentara RMH:

• Visitors ages 12 and under are prohibited from the hospital.

• Visitors will be screened before entering the facility. Anyone with signs of a respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will not be allowed to enter.

• Visitors must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting a patient room.

• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Loitering in any public area within the hospital is not allowed.

• Once a visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital immediately.

The hospital's full visitation policy is online here.

Elective procedures resumed at Sentara RMH last week after Governor Northam lifted their ban.

As of May 11, there have been at least 583 cases of COVID-19 in the city of Harrisonburg and 360 in Rockingham County, putting each area among Virginia's localities with the highest per capita positive test rate. Harrisonburg has seen 35 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. Rockingham County has had 23 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.