Sentara RMH nurse explains what she's doing to keep her family safe at home

Health care workers are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and caring for those in our community. Working around the coronavirus is causing nurses to make changes to the home lives of some local nurses.

"That's the scariest thought about this, is us going to work and being on the front lines and being in contact with these positive patients, and then coming home and having that possibility of bringing it home to our families," Jessica Dove-Garber, an emergency room nurse at Sentara RMH, said.

Jessica lives at home with her husband, Mason Garber, and her brother.

She said free hotel rooms were offered to Sentara RMH staff at Sleep Inn in Harrisonburg, which she and many other employees

have used to keep their families safe.

"I go there after work and I use it to shower and get rid of all of the dirty clothes that I have worn into the hospital," Jessica said. "That way it's an extra line of defense before I go home to my family."

Jessica said some Sentara RMH staff have been living away from their families for over a month at the Sleep Inn.

Mason said he's proud of his wife for the hard work and long hours she's putting in the Sentara RMH emergency department.

"It's pretty cool that I can say my wife is on the front lines fighting this virus," Mason said. "I'll get a text or a call close to when I know she's getting off and I know she's going to be tired when she gets home, so I'll try to cook or do something anyway because my day's been a lot shorter than hers has been."

"I found out, he's actually a pretty good cook," Jessica said.

Jessica said she rarely goes anywhere other than work, the Sleep Inn, and then home because she doesn't want to expose other people if she is an asymptomatic carrier. She said her family has been supportive of dropping off food for her family outside their home.

"I miss people," Jessica said. "I work at the hospital and I see sick people all the time, but I miss my family and I miss random interactions with strangers."

She said even though Sentara RMH staff miss being with family and friends, they have received an overwhelming amount of support from people in the community.

"It's been really nice to see the community support that we've gotten recently," Jessica said. "The little signs that we have around the hospital that the community has come and handwritten are super sweet to see."