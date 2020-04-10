Sentara RMH nurse shares experience of working during pandemic

Giles Eanes is working in the Progressive Care Unit for Sentara RMH through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eanes says over the past few weeks, procedures have been changing on a daily basis.

"It's certainly challenging at times, I'm not going to lie, it's stressful at times," Eanes said.

Eanes said he's been a Registered Nurse for the past four years and although times are difficult, he's thankful to be able to help the community.

He said over the past several weeks his floor has been split to still be able to see regular patients and patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

"Sentara kind of transitioned part of this floor to turn into a negative pressure area to receive patients with suspected COVID," Eanes said.

The same level of care is being given to patients; there's just a change in how the floor operates.

Eanes said most COVID-19 testing is done in tents outside the hospital, but patients on his floor have tested positive for the virus or are still waiting for their results.

Overall, as of Friday, at least 57 cases have been confirmed in Harrisonburg and 31 cases in Rockingham County.

Eanes said he normally works three twelve-hour shifts a week, and for the past two weeks on two of those shifts, he's worked with COVID positive patients. All together in the past month, he's seen six.

A factor Eanes said staff are looking at everyday is protecting themselves and patients.

"When I come in during the morning, I put on my own personal mask that my mom made and then we have another surgical mask that I put on that I can switch out," Eanes said. "We also have face shields that we wear and we wear that for every patient just to minimize the spread."

Another way the hospital is trying to reduce the spread is through visitation restrictions. Eanes said he knows it can be hard for families with a loved one being tested, but staff are doing acts of kindness to help those patients,

"We can get flowers or different gifts from our gift shop to give to patients," Eanes said. "Then the other thing we've been emphasizing is communication with family, we're making sure patients have a phone nearby."

Eanes himself is married and has a 2-year-old and he is trying to protect them at home by keeping good hygiene and bringing an extra pair of clothes to work.

"I think about them a lot and I don't want to infect them certainly," Eanes said "I've had to change a lot of habits before coming into the house, like making sure I change into new clothes at the hospital."

A surge of cases has not yet happened at RMH like what's been seen in more populous areas, but Eanes said their staff is constantly preparing for it. He said the virus is deadly and asked the community to continue what they are doing to decrease the spread.

"While this has been challenging, I think I can speak for most of my coworkers in saying we've all jumped at the opportunity at helping our community," Eanes said.

Eanes said whether it's donating PPE, a meal, or words of encouragement, the staff at RMH appreciates the community everyday for the support.