Sentara RMH reopen for outpatient services

Following Gov. Ralph Northam's lift of his ban on nonemergency procedures at hospitals, Sentara RMH reopened their outpatient services on Monday.

Some outpatient services will still take place in the hospital due to location of equipment.

For weeks, procedures such as mammograms, lung screenings, and therapeutic joint injections had to be canceled and rescheduled past June.

Back in March, Gov. Northam announced the ban, similar to ones in other states, to keep hospitals less crowded during the pandemic and leave beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment free for COVID-19 patients. The order did not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient and did not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.

RMH staff were tasked with calling each patient to reschedule and then worked in other parts of the hospital over the past several weeks.

Last week, with VHHA data showing steady hospital bed capacity in the commonwealth, Northam lifted the order after a one-week extension the week before.

The hospital said they will now be able to work with patients outside the hospital and at their Orthopedic Center, which is located on the hospital's campus.

"We have moved most of our outpatient services now to the advanced imaging center just to keep them away from the hospital," Becky Nicely, Radiology Director for Sentara RMG Medical Center, said.

Nicely said, unfortunately, there are still some procedures that must be done inside the hospital due to the location of the equipment.

For now, patients will be screened before entering the building and will wait outside in their car before being called in for an exam.

The hospital asked patients to still wear face masks when coming in and recommended patients come in if they need help.

"You know, if you need health care, please come in; we've done a lot of safety measures to keep our patients safe and it's important they get the health care they need," Nicely said.

While COVID-19 patients are being assessed and treated at the hospital, they want people to know that it's safe to seek medical care for other reasons amid this pandemic.

