Sentara RMH provides resources to staff struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic

With health care workers taking care of the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important for their health to be prioritized as well.

Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.

Last Sunday, Dr. Lorna Breen, a New York City doctor, died of self-inflicted injuries. Her family saying because of

the horrors she saw from COVID-19.

Troy Kurtz, the Director of Human Resources at Sentara RMH said from the beginning of the pandemic they saw a need for resources for health care workers.

"It's a challenging time to be in health care and I think the staff has done extremely well, to be honest, but each person is different and that's why we have all these resources," Kurtz said.

Kurtz said they already had resources for staff, but because of the coronavirus, they've added more.

"Our chaplains stepped up and we created a call line for staff that they could call or meet with the chaplains 24 hours a day," Kurtz said.

Kurtz said they have live counseling services, a crisis support text line for staff, and he says staff is trained in critical incident stress management.

"We had a website that was dedicated to this that had regular communications about healthy habits and things to do if you're feeling a little overwhelmed," Kurtz said.

He said the health care workers at Sentara RMH have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community. From food and PPE donations to people cheering for them outside of the hospital.

Kurtz said those acts have helped lift the spirits of staff during this stressful time.

