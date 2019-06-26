Sentara RMH receives Silver Award for heart attack care

Sentara RMH Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Get with the Guidelines Silver Award for heart attack care for 2018.

The award recognizes Sentara RMH’s commitment to and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients, both those suffering with STEMI, one of the most serious forms of heart attack, and those having non-STEMI attacks.

To achieve the silver award, a hospital must meet specific guidelines for four consecutive quarters.

"It's our job to take away the fear and to make them know that we are going to take care with them and do the very best we can to take care of them and to talk to them," said Stan Holland, Director of Sentara RMH Cardiovascular Service Line.

A heart attack patient, Robert Lankard, said the services he received at the heart center saved his life.

"They stayed with it, they got it done, and again I'm here as a very thankful patient that I have a second chance," said Robert Lankard, a Sentara RMH Heart Attack patient.

Lankard said everyone from the cath lab to the rehab team deserves this high award.

“We’re proud that we’re turning these treatment guidelines into lifelines for our patients. Being honored for giving excellent patient care is the best recognition a hospital can get,” said Holland.

