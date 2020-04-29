Sentara RMH reminds community emergency department is still open during COVID-19 pandemic

Sentara RMH is reminding people that their emergency department is still open at the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Ian Steines, M.D., who is the director of the emergency department at Sentara RMH, said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the hospital has seen a decrease in patients in the emergency department, with many people who may need medical attention avoiding seeking it due to fears of contracting the virus.

He said the hospital has taken precautions to keep people healthy and folks who have experienced severe issues like heart attacks or strokes should not avoid coming to the hospital.

"People are doing a great job with the social distancing, but when they have severe symptoms, they're doing themselves a disservice if they don't get them checked out," said Steines.

All patients who enter the emergency room are screened for COVID-19 to protect both staff and other patients, according to Steines.

"We're masking these patients, we're maintaining distance between the patients and the patients that are here for screening for COVID, are placed in a separate area to wait for their evaluation from the general population coming in," said Steines.

He said the hospital is fortunate to have negative pressure rooms for patients who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help decrease the likelihood of exposure or spread of the virus.

As of April 29, according to the Virginia Department of Health, Harrisonburg had 411 cases of COVID-19 and Rockingham County had 220.