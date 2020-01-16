Sentara RMH responds to Wednesday's crash on I-81

Sentara RMH Medical Center said after they heard about Wednesday's crash on Interstate 81, they weren't sure how many patients they were about to get, but were ready for whoever may walk through their doors.

The crash, which involved multiple tractor trailers and passenger vehicles, killing three people, shut down all southbound lanes of I-81 near Mount Crawford for the entire afternoon, resulting in backups and extreme congestion on Route 11.

Marcus Almarode, Director of Emergency Services and Critical Care Unit, said throughout the year, hospital staff train to expect the worse.

"We have plans in place, so instead of being reactionary, we're actually responding," Almarode said.

He said before patients started to come in, the hospital activated their Emergency Response Team.

"So everybody checked in that needed to," Almarode said. "We really didn't have to have a big response because of the numbers that actually eventually came in we were able to handle them just like we would any normal day."

Almarode said they had six total patients come in from the crash. Five of those patients had been discharged as of Thursday morning and one was sent to UVA Medical Center for further care.

The three who died at the scene were also transported to RMH.

While patients were cared for, the hospital was able to set up a family assistance center as well. The center is something the hospital is trained to use in a mass casualty event. It provides Chaplains, nursing staff, and hospital administration to family members.

"It was so great to see that kind of response," Almarode said. "So it gave the family a place to come and congregate until we could talk to them more and give them more information."

He said because of the family assistance center they were able to help one of the families of the deceased locate the hospital and reach out to more family members.