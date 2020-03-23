Sentara RMH says they have an adequate supply of protective gear

In recent days, as COVID-19 case totals across Virginia and the country have continued to rise, but state and federal health officials have said lots of medical supplies are limited, many people have have expressed concerns about medical supply shortages at hospitals and healthcare facilities in our area.

But Sentara RMH tells us they have enough supplies.

"Sentara RMH is managing its supply of personal protective equipment very carefully, trying to ensure we have enough equipment to take care of our patients through the COVID-19 crisis," Anthony Bruno, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Sentara RMH, said.

Bruno said gowns, masks, protective face shields, goggles, shoe covers, and head coverings are all considered personal protective equipment, or PPE, which are all essential when caring for sick patients.

"We work with our staff and physicians to make sure that PPE is used appropriately to preserve it when we can," Bruno said.

Bruno says Sentara RMH manages their supplies multiple times per day to ensure an adequate supply.

Some people have been making handmade fabric face masks to donate to local healthcare providers and Bruno said Sentara RMH is not taking those at this time.

"Currently, we are trying to use approved and commercial level equipment," Bruno said. "There may be a time when something like that becomes an option for us, but currently, we feel confident that we have an adequate supply of commercially available equipment."

Bruno said not all staff members at Sentara RMH need to have PPE on at all times.

He said Sentara RMH staff must wear the equipment when caring for patients who have recently traveled or have coronavirus symptoms.

'Our teams are very well educated and briefed on the indications on when they should be wearing the protective equipment," Bruno said.

Bruno said recommendations on when doctors and nurses should switch their equipment out for new supplies is changing constantly.

"Currently, we make an effort to change them in between patients and we're always washing our hands between patient encounters," Bruno said.

And he said Sentara RMH's supply is adequate right now and they are looking ahead to ensure it stays that way.

Bruno said some supplies are hard to come by right now.

"Our teams both locally and at Sentara RMH corporate are working together to ensure we can maintain an adequate supply chain and delivery of supplies into the hospital," Bruno said.