Sentara RMH sees best month ever for patient satisfaction

Sentara RMH recently celebrated its best month ever for patient satisfaction. Patients are randomly surveyed by a third party to discuss their care, hospital environment and their overall experience.

The June survey showed the best month ever with 85% of patients giving the hospital top marks. Sentara RMH uses information from the survey to better help their patients in the future through programs like "Because we care," which is a workshop focusing on the hospital's commitments to provide high quality, safe health care while keeping the patients and families involved and informed.

"Everyone here is here for the right reason, we all want to make a difference and help people and to make our community as healthy as it possibly can be. We want to be the provider of choice here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and even the surrounding areas," said Sabrina Shiflett, the director of patient care services at Sentara RMH.

Sentara RMH said they hope their survey scores keep improving every month.

