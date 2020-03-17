Sentara RMH sets up tents outside emergency room for COVID-19 testing

Harrisonburg's local hospital now has an established area set up outside the main building for COVID-19 testing.

Photo provided by Sentara RMH

Sentara RMH has put up two tents outside of their Emergency Department to screen patients and test for the novel coronavirus.

The tents are technically an extension of the emergency department's services and tests will only be run for people who meet the hospital's COVID-19 testing criteria,

According to Sentara's website, when they screen patients, they make decisions on COVID-19 testing based on the following criteria:

• If you have 2 of the 3 following symptoms: a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, cough, and shortness of breath.

• And you've either traveled internationally or to an area with a known COVID-19 outbreak or been in contact with someone who was confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19

If you don't meet those criteria, Sentara encourages people to stay home and continue to follow the CDC's recommended prevention methods.

Sentara RMH encourages anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to speak with their medical provider to find out if they meet testing requirements or schedule a virtual visit first through MDLive or a Sentara Video Visit.

When WHSV reached out to RMH on Monday to ask how many testing kits they have on hand, hospital officials told WHSV, "We continue to monitor our testing supplies and are managing and triaging across our local sites of care, as well as across Sentara, according to the needs of our organization."

At this time, only one positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Shenandoah Valley out of Virginia's 51 confirmed cases. That was a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s who developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to a pneumonia with high fever. Health officials investigated that patient's contacts in the days leading up to diagnosis and reached out to anyone affected, but would not publicly identify where the patient had traveled in the area out of respect for the patient's privacy.

Sentara RMH officials told WHSV on Monday that they had no other known positive cases as of that time.

The tents at Sentara RMH are not drive-thru testing sites, like the testing sites set up at three Sentara hospitals in eastern Virginia, where the highest concentration of cases in the commonwealth has been.

All Sentara hospitals have also suspended all routine visiting at its hospitals until the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community, with the following exceptions:

• Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

• Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have 2 parents, legal guardians, or caregivers who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.

• Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have 1 visitor.

• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have 1 visitor.

• Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.

• Patients visiting the Emergency Department, may have 1 person with them only during their ED stay.

Sentara has also prohibited all visitors under the age of 12. Any visitors who do come in through the exception list must stay in the patient's room only for their entire visit and must leave the hospital immediately after leaving the patient's room.

Sentara also now has a Sentara COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-945-2395 to answer questions seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hotline is not used to schedule appointments or provide testing recommendations, but will answer questions about signs and symptoms based on CDC guidelines and provide info on Sentara policies.

For any patients who test presumptive positive for the virus, Sentara hospitals all have dedicated respiratory units and individual rooms, where patients will be treated by essential staff wearing full protective gear.

In line with the Surgeon General's recommendation, Sentara also has a plan for when to limit, reschedule, or transition elective surgeries to another location

What to know about coronavirus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly (One of the 2 Fairfax City patients has been identified as being his 80s) and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

If you have a respiratory illness that includes a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath and either had contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus or traveled to an area with confirmed cases of the virus, Sentara says to take these steps:

1. Call your healthcare provider to determine the safest screening method for you. If you are a Sentara patient, this may include a video visit.

2. Please consider a virtual visit to determine if you need further screening or testing. Many insurance plans, including Optima Health, will cover the member cost of testing for COVID-19. Options include Sentara Video Visits or MDLIVE.

3. If you have a respiratory illness that includes a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath AND you meet travel or exposure criteria for COVID-19, AND you do not have a primary care physician, cannot participate in a virtual visit, or a visit has recommended further screening or testing for COVID-19, visit your local emergency department. Please call in advance so that infection prevention precautions may be taken to protect you, other patients, visitors and employees.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.