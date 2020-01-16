Sentara RMH to restructure pay model for physicians

Physicians at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg could face pay cuts this year as the hospital prepares to generate less revenue.

The hospital introduced a "simple" and "flexible" provider compensation plan to restructure reimbursements.

In a statement, the hospital said, "With reimbursement increasingly being based on population management, risk sharing and cost effective care, and the expectation that considerably less revenue will be realized in the near and long-term future, it is necessary to evolve our provider compensation models so that we can continue to provide and sustain quality healthcare in the communities we serve."

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed with WHSV that one of the factors contributing to the declining revenue is that more patients are covered by medicare.

He said, however, that medicare was just one piece of the puzzle.

The statement continued "We value our providers and are thankful for their commitment and dedication to our patients."