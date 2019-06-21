Sentara RMH recognized for nursing excellence

Sentara RMH achieved Magnet status, which is designated based on excellence in nursing practice.

The Magnet status promotes research, innovation and quality patient outcomes. Applying for Magnet status requires around 800 pages of paper work and three days of observation at the hospital.

Sentara RMH also received two exemplary awards, one for patient education on regulating Coumadin, which is a blood clot medication that is difficult to control, and one for the ability to get severe heart attack patients treated in a time-frame that out performs the industry.

"There's probably 490-some hospitals designated as Magnet and we are one of them," said Donna Hahn, vice president and chief nurse executive at Sentara RMH. "And it signifies that quality of care that you can get right here at home in our community."

While the nurses say they're proud of the award, they say they're most happy to be able to provide an exemplary level of care to their patients.

"It's not just a fluff award," Hahn said. "It is truly about getting great outcomes for your patients, and that's typically why nurses go into the field, is to help people and make sure that they're practicing and getting things better."

The hospital was first designated in 2014, but you must apply every four years. This is Sentara RMH's second designation.