Sentara moves to virtual visits to limit patient exposure amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to the Sentara Medical Group for the Blue Ridge Region, 84% of in-person medical visits are now being done virtually.

Dr. Edward Sandy, who is the director for specialty services for Sentara Medical Group for the Blue Ridge Region, said that it was a goal to move toward virtual visits in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the medical group to move very quickly. He said that their virtual care was set up within two weeks.

Sandy said the goal of the virtual visits is to protect both patients and health care providers, as well as reserve any supplies that may be needed for COVID-19 response.

Virtual visits include specialty practices like behavioral health services.

Dr. John Wenger is a family physician with Sentara and has been doing virtual visits for a few weeks.

"This has worked very well, and I don't see this going away completely; I think virtual care will be in our experience as health care providers and as patients into the future," said Wenger.

Both Wenger and Sandy believe that virtual visits will become the new normal as time goes on.

"This is convenient. This is patient friendly. Now more and more people are going to experience this, so I think it's going to be very hard to go back to the way things were, and maybe that's a good thing," said Sandy.

Visits are done via an app for Sentara, which allows patients to check in, wait in a virtual waiting room, and then connect to video where they meet with a nurse or medical assistant and then see their doctor. The federal government has also allowed practices to use FaceTime and Skype for certain circumstances.

Another option offered is an appointment by phone, in which the staff calls the patient and then hands the call off to the provider.

Wenger said the third option is to do an e-visit through Sentara's MyChart application. This allows patients to communicate with doctors via email. Patients will answer questions, put a complaint in and doctors respond to it at a later time. The e-visit option is not in real-time.

Sandy said there are, of course, patients who need to be seen in person, but the virtual visits have helped them to limit contact.

One of the biggest challenges, according to Wenger, is prescribing things like lab tests or imaging. He said right now they are trying to keep patients at home, so those things are only ordered if they are absolutely necessary, or an emergency.