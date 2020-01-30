September trial scheduled for Broadway man charged in fatal crash

The driver charged with causing a crash that killed a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office employee last year will go before a jury in September.

Mugshot of Joshua Morgan provided to WHSV by Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Morgan, of Broadway, had his case in court on Thursday to set a hearing date.

Morgan is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a a head-on collision that killed 30-year-old Raven Morgan, of Broadway.

Raven Morgan worked as a public communications assistant for six years at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said she will never be forgotten in the halls of the sheriff's office because of the type of person she was.

"In thinking of Raven, what I will always remember is she kind of had a unique blend of personality," Sheriff Hutcheson said. "On one side, she was very compassionate and kind-hearted. But yet she was also very observant, very perceptive. Her common sense was very keen."

The crash happened at 9:49 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019.

According to state police, Joshua Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger west along Brocks Gap Rd. (Rt. 259) when, near the intersection of Turley Creek Road, he crossed a solid yellow line to try and pass both a Dodge Challenger and a tractor trailer ahead of him.

Police say he crossed the solid line in a marked no passing zone, and when he entered the eastbound lane, he struck an eastbound Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan head-on.

The impact of the crash sent Raven Morgan's Hyundai spinning into the Dodge Challenger before the car came to a stop.

At the time, Joshua Morgan was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Raven Morgan died at the scene.

A number of the first responders who arrived to the scene knew her personally.

Both Raven and Joshua were wearing seat belts. Neither the driver of the Dodge nor the tractor trailer driver were injured.

Joshua Morgan, who is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, is now scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting on September 14, 2020, in Rockingham Circuit Court.

