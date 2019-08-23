Series of crashes causes major delays on I-81 in Shenandoah County

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 through Shenandoah County should be prepared for major delays in the Strasburg area on Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a series of three crashes has caused lane and shoulder closures between mile markers 295 and 293.

As of noon, a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 294.7 had the southbound right shoulder closed. A mile farther south, a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 293.7 had the southbound left shoulder and left lane closed.

An earlier crash at mile marker 294, which initially had the southbound left shoulder and left lane closed, was cleared up by about 12:05 p.m.

Backups from the area stretched back at least three miles, reaching mile marker 300 and traffic around the I-81/I-66 junction as well.

Additional delays can be expected on Route 11 as drivers search for detours.