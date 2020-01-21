Service Dogs of Virginia helping veterans cope with PTSD

Many military veterans come home from service to a host of challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One organization in Albemarle County has been investing thousands of dollars to address the problem, one canine at a time.

Joel Silva retired from the U.S. Army after serving his country for 20 years: “Bosnia, Sinai, Egypt… I've been to Kuwait, Afghanistan, Liberia,” Silva listed. “During an exit interview, they mentioned, ‘Hey, you've got PTSD.’”

Silva says it was difficult to assimilate back into civilian life.

“My tolerance of people really went downhill to the point where even tolerance of my own family wasn't there, and easiest way I can say this, I was being a jerk. And I didn't like that. And so I need to find out how to get fixed if that was possible,” he said.

Silva sought help from a number of support groups, before discovering Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV).

PTSD dogs at SDV start training as 8-week-old puppies, and are placed around 2 years of age. The organization also trains dogs in a variety of other service areas.

“We train the dogs for behaviors to recognize anxiety, to recognize discomfort in certain situations, and to provide support for their person,” Sally Day, with SDV, said. “It's a very subtle way of pulling somebody back from going to a dark place.”

The whole process can cost up to $40,000.

“So by the time they're placed, they've had 700 hours of individualized training, they've been over 50 places, and they've learned over 30 advanced cues,” Day said. “Right now, we have a waiting list for PTSD dogs.”

Silva’s dog Spirit went home with him in 2019, just before the holidays.

“We came up and I met several of the dogs, and he just clicked, we clicked,” Silva said. “When I start worrying about other things - and he senses that - he kind of brings you back to, ‘Hey dude, everything's alright. It's OK.’”

It's a bond that's tested on a daily basis.

“If I'm in line, which a lot of times, people tend to get in everybody's personal space because we're in a rush. Spirit will be able to go ahead, and he'll stand between my legs. I can know that he's there, because I can feel him leaning up against me, and I know that he's there and I'm safe with him,” Silva explained.

Silva has a message to other veterans struggling with PTSD: get the help you need.

Service Dogs of Virginia recently secured a grant from Bama Works to support these training efforts. Right now, staff members are training PTSD dogs for veterans and first responders, but they hope to expand that to sexual assault survivors and others coping with traumatic experiences.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.