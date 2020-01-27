Several cars at Consumers Auto Warehouse vandalized over the weekend

Consumers Auto Warehouse in Staunton is dealing with the aftermath of vandalism on their property that left several cars damaged.

"It's been 18 years we've been at this location, and we've never had anything like this happen. A lot of people were like, 'why don't you have better cameras, better systems?' But we've never needed them," owner Andrew Wiley said.

It was business as usual for folks at Consumers Auto Warehouse on Saturday, but as employees started showing customers their cars, they noticed that some of them had been damaged.

"We noticed there was some glass out in front of some of the cars, and then we really got looking and realized we had a number of headlights smashed out," Wiley said.

But the person who did this didn't stop there.

"There were actual windows smashed out of some of our customers' cars down there and a couple of our cars in front of the service department," Wiley said.

Wiley said he doesn't know why someone would do this.

"It's just a senseless, stupid thing to do, and to have done. Just... Why do that?"

In all, Wiley said there were 10 to 12 cars that were damaged on their property.

"Older cars, headlights are pretty cheap, but newer cars, sometimes those are two or three hundred bucks per headlight, so we could be looking at two or three thousand dollars before we're done," Wiley said.

It's a huge inconvenience for his business and his customers.

"The couple of people whose cars were damaged up in service, they were expecting to come pick their cars up after their service work and now they have to wait for windshields to get replaced and body work to get done," Wiley said.

He said he will make sure his customers are taken care of, and he is working with his insurance company and police.

Consumers Auto Warehouse wasn't the only one to get hit. Cabinetworks right next door said one of their windows was busted as well.