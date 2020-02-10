Several firefighters respond to building fire in Lyndhurst

Several firefighters responded a structure fire in the Lyndhurst area of Augusta County on Monday night.

Cropped Photo: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

Local 911 dispatchers received a call before 9:00 p.m. for a fire at a building along Schages Lane which is off Lyndhurst Road.

The fire chief for Stuarts Draft said the original 911 call indicated somebody was inside the burning structure, however, at this time officials do not believe that was the case.

According to firefighters, much of the inside of the building is gutted as crews battled the fire.

There's no word to what may have started the fire. however, investigators are looking into it.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.