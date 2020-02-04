Several horses found dead, others seized in Virginia

Several horses have been seized in Orange County after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated an animal cruelty case.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of St. Just Road for a welfare check on several horses that were reported to be in poor condition.

Upon investigation, four of the horses were found dead on the property and four other horses were in such poor conditions, they were immediately seized by animal control.

Ten horses were voluntarily removed from the property and have been placed in the care of the Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.

To donate to the care of these horses, visit Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Facebook page.