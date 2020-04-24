Severe Storms Leave Damage In Florida Panhandle

Storms have left a trail of destruction in Panama City, Florida.

Now emergency crews are picking up the pieces.

Debris, torn up trailers and more filled the streets of Downtown Panama City Thursday as severe weather swept through the area.

"We had a couple of construction trailers that were hit directly by whatever the storm of it was. But it tore them up pretty well," said Mark McQueen, city manager of Panama City.

"We have Gulf Power here working with a line that's down. A transformer that caught on fire I guess the winds tearing the lines apart. We've got Panama City street crews here trying to get the debris and stuff out of the road. Panama City Police Department controlling the intersections," said Chief Scott Ervin of Panama City Police.

There was also damage near the Panama City Marina, including trailers for workers of Synergy, the company repairing the Martin Theater.

"These first two campers are completely totaled. The second one standing in the back back there, they rolled it back over it was flipped upside down," said Chris Hawk, project manager from Synergy.

Panama City officials say other areas were also impacted by the storm.

"We've had some power lines down across the city, as well as some trees falling in the roadway. So we deployed our teammate with heavy equipment to be able to move those out of the way," said McQueen.

The city worked to reopen the roadways near Harrison Avenue and Beach Drive Thursday evening and clear out all the debris by Friday.

Synergy project manager Chris Hawk says the workers will move to a hotel and clean up the damage Friday.