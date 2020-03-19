Severe Weather Hazards for Spring

Now that we are in spring, that means more thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather.

Severe weather brings numerous hazards to our region. Often times, tornadoes get the attention, but they are not the only weather element to think about.

In fact, damaging winds create the most issues widespread to our region. In total, there are four threats that severe weather bring to our area: tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding.

The most common threat our area receives from severe weather are damaging winds. Damaging winds can be isolated or widespread. The 2012 derecho is a perfect example of how impacting and widespread damaging winds can be. Damaging winds knock out power, which causes major inconveniences to many.

Damaging winds can knock down power lines and trees. A common issue with damaging winds are trees falling on homes. Non-tornadic severe thunderstorms can be just as impactful as tornadoes so exercising taking shelter is still critical for a severe thunderstorm warning. Most severe thunderstorms contain a damaging wind threat which means winds are greater than 58 mph.

Flooding is also a big severe weather hazard for our area. Flash flooding and river flooding both pose threats. Flash flooding is very common in our area due to terrain. Hilly and mountainous terrain can impose dangerous threats as too much water can quickly cover roadways. Thus, the “flash” term is used.

With flash flooding, an important exercise is to turn around and don’t drown. Rushing water is powerful enough to take automobiles with it and prompt rescues. You should never drive a car through rushing water, you never know how deep that water really is.

Hail can also be destructive. If hail is greater than one inch in diameter, it is considered damaging. Hail can come down from the sky at quick speeds of up to 100 mph.

Quantity of hail is also a factor. It is common for smaller hail to have more quantity. This can cause damage to cars, roofs, and crops. Dents in roofs and cars are common damages for hail. Cracked windshields are other damages that are caused by hail.

If you are out driving and get caught in a hailstorm, the best thing you can do is pull over. Hail storms pass rather quickly and not moving your car decreases the force in contact between hail and the windshield. Plus, if the windshield busts open, it can cause significant injuries to you with glass being shattered.

Even though we are in a mountainous region, tornadoes still happen. Tornadoes can be deadly if they are strong enough and improper caution is exercised. Tornadoes are interesting in the fact that they do not have the widespread damage that straight line winds cause.

Your house may not be hit by a tornado, but a house across the street may be. Tornadoes create paths of destruction and if they do hit your area, they are highly impactful. In a situation where a tornado warning is in place, take shelter immediately in the lowest level of your home away from windows and have a blanket or mattress to cover you if a roof caves in.

