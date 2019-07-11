Severe storms cause damage, knock out power for at least 2,000 in the Valley

Severe storms passing through the Shenandoah Valley have knocked out power to over two thousand people on Thursday afternoon and caused a range of damage.

According to WHSV's First Alert Storm Team, heavy rain is expected to continue with a flooding threat for the next few hours. Our entire viewing area was placed under a flash flood watch early in the afternoon, lasting until 8 p.m., and that was updated to a flash flood warning later for areas being hit especially hard, like Pendleton and Grant counties, which just recently finished cleaning up flooding from earlier this month.

Weather stations have reported wind gusts of 30 miles per hours, and gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with downbursting winds.

Parts of the Valley already saturated with rain are especially prone to flash flooding, with torrential rainfall from storms possibly totaling about two inches in a very short amount of time on Thursday.

As of 5:00 p.m., reports of damage included a lightning strike hitting a home in Greenville and a tree down on East Point Rd. in Elkton.

Firefighters told WHSV that they could confirm lightning struck a house in Greenville, but it sustained only minor damage and no fire was sparked. Everyone inside was alright.

A McGaheysville weather watcher had already reported two inches of rain with it still falling.

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op reported 633 total outages, including about 93 in Augusta County, 28 in Rockingham County, a little over 60 in Page County, and 446 in Shenandoah County, which has seen the worst impact to electricity.

For Dominion customers, the numbers are worse: 132 outages reported in Augusta County, 181 in Lexington, 163 in Rockingham County, 328 in Shenandoah County, 287 in Staunton, and 1,092 in Waynesboro.

If you come across a flooded roadway, remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

A number of crashes, possibly related to weather, have also caused various closures and delays on Interstate 81 and Route 11. With torrential rain falling, slow down, make sure your lights are on – your blinkers if necessary – and pull over if you're uncomfortable driving.

WHSV has a reporter dispatched to one reported crash along Route 11.