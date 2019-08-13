Severe storms cause outages throughout the Valley

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.):

As of 6:04 p.m., electricity was restored to WHSV and surrounding downtown Harrisonburg businesses. No cause has yet been announced of the outage that temporarily affected much of the city, but the Harrisonburg Electric Commission continues to respond and investigate.

No numbers of customers affected have been released at this point, but the Harrisonburg Emergency Communications Center says HEC crews are working to restore any lost power as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, farther out in Rockingham County, Dominion Energy reports a initial outage that affected 1,000 customers in the area of Massanutten Resort was reduced to 798 affected throughout Keezletown and McGaheysville as of 6:25 p.m.

Dominion also reported 11 customers without power in Staunton and 6 in Middlebrook.

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op reported 26 outages in Harrisonburg, with HEC assessing the situation, and 51 outages in Rockingham County with an estimated restoration time of at least 8:30 p.m.

Reports of lightning strikes came in Augusta County as well.

___________

A severe thunderstorm has knocked out power to much of Harrisonburg on Tuesday evening.

At about 5:35 p.m., WHSV was hit by a power surge and our signal went off-air.

At the same time, electricity was lost to many Harrisonburg Electric Commission customers.

According to comments on social media, the outage was reported as spanning all of the downtown portion of the city and reaching as far as the Regal movie theater.

WHSV reached out to the Harrisonburg Electric Commission for information on the severity of the outage, but they are swamped with phone calls from customers.

According to the Harrisonburg Emergency Communications Center, crews with HEC are investigating the cause of the widespread outage.

It came as a severe thunderstorm hit the area with torrential rain, severe winds, damaging winds, and hail.

