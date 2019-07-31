Severe storms knock out power to many in the Valley

UPDATE (4:07 p.m.):

Power has been restored to the Massanutten area, so 2,470 households have electricity again. However, nearly a thousand others remain without power, including 510 in McGaheysville, 217 near Churchville, and 158 near Folly Mills.

____________

After severe thunderstorms rolled through the Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday afternoon, over 3,000 people are without power, especially focused in the area of Massanutten.

With severe thunderstorm warnings affecting most of the Valley at different times and flash flood warnings issued for part of Augusta County, people reported pea-sized hail between Churchville and Buffalo Gap, hail in Rawley Springs, and hail in Harrisonburg.

There were numerous reports of trees down, including several in Swoope.

Wind gusts over 40 mph were reported as a line of storms moved along Route 42 through all of Augusta County, heading east to Staunton at a speed of about 20 miles per hour.

Reports of flooding came in from areas like Mount Solon, Churchville, and Fort Defiance, as well as the west end of Staunton.

The storms in Augusta County had some wind gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Over two inches of rain fell in parts of Augusta County, leading to the flash flood warning, and over an inch fell in Harrisonburg in just half an hour.

Remember: If you come across a flooded road, turn around – don't drown!

As of 4 p.m., the following outages were reported.

For Dominion customers: 2,470 outages covering much of Massanutten Resort, 510 outages elsewhere in McGaheysville, 21 outages just east of McGaheysville, 2 outages near Mt. Sidney.

For SVEC customers: 271 outages near Churchville and 158 near Folly Mills

None of the outages have an estimated time of restoration available.

