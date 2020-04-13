Severe storms left a large path of damage in the south, local impact minor

Severe weather can happen any time of the year. Spring, is typically when we start to see more and more activity.

Severe storms, hail, flooding, and yes tornadoes.

The Easter storm was a very powerful storm system. An intensifying area of low pressure, taking on a negative tilt. Meaning the area of low pressure is more of a northwest to southeast in orientation. When a low takes on a negative tilt that means it's a very powerful storm and indicates vertical wind shear. (wind shear is necessary for tornadoes.)

This storm system was a setup to produce very high winds, and long-track tornadoes.

Storms started Saturday night in southwest Texas, and tracked into east Texas by Sunday morning.

LOCALLY: In our area, we dodged a bullet. While there were many severe weather ingredients in place, we did not see any severe weather. We did have between 1-2" of rain widespread. A few spots reported rainfall over 2" and while many streams and creeks are full, flooding was generally avoided.

Winds on Monday ranged from 30-45mph with a few higher readings:

Dolly Sods: 57mph

Swoope: 52 mph (Augusta Co)

Weyers Cave: 46 mph

Afton Mountain: 43 mph

Upper Tract: 42 mph (Pendleton Co)

SOUTHERN U.S:

Across the south people are cleaning up the pieces after at least 2 dozen tornadoes. It's hard to get a count early on. The National Weather Service is still sorting out straight line wind damage, vs. tornado damage. If a tornado is suspected, then the NWS will conduct a storm survey. This takes time, it can be hard to get to certain areas especially with trees down. It also takes time to get into rural areas.

This is what we know as of Monday evening:

32 people are dead as a result of the storms (four non-tornadic)

The storm system is moving off the coast of New England tonight.

NWS has confirmed at least 33 tornadoes

Some of the strongest tornadoes reported:

At least an EF-2 in Mississippi. (Damage survey is ongoing)

An EF-3 in Livingston, SC. This is south of Columbia. This is a long tracked tornado (we don't know the full path length) with winds up to 140mph. This storm killed two people and injured seven.

An EF-3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This storm had winds of 145mph and killed two people. Another seventeen were injured and at least 150 structured were damaged. Not far to the southeast in Georgia, an EF-2 tornado killed 7 people.

Several tornadoes also touched down in Alabama.

Several strong tornadoes touched down near Greenville, South Carolina. the strongest was an EF-3 with maximum winds at 160 mph. The National Weather Service explains the damage. "Damage exists over a wide swath, width at least a half mile wide."

One person was killed in that storm.

The severe storms started to diminish in intensity but as the storm raged on to the northeast, winds were recorded at 50-70 mph.

Other high wind gusts include:

Cape Henry, VA: 73 mph

Cove Mountain at Great Smokey Mountain National Park: 70 mph

Blowing Rock, NC: 60 mph

Cape May, NJ: 73 mph

