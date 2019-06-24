Severe to severe storms possible Monday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area in a risk level 2 (out of 5) for severe weather, which means scattered strong to severe storms are expected.

This morning will be dry, with humidity climbing thanks to an approaching warm front. This front will trigger scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. The time frame of concern is from 12:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m..

The biggest threat from any thunderstorm will be strong damaging wind gusts, over 60 mph possible, heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning. Our tornado threat is very low but not zero today, it's still best to stay on alert. Widespread down trees possible, along with power outages for those who see a severe storm.

To make sure you are alerts, on your WHSV weather app, click settings:

Make sure station alerts are on, then click weather alert types.

You can turn on lightning and wind, etc and you'll get a notification when it's close to your location.

For more of the extended forecast, you can visit: whsv.com/weather

It is important to be aware of changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, either through a weather radio or your WHSV Weather app.

If you don't have the WHSV Weather app, you can download it in the App Store or Google Play store by searching for WHSV Weather.

This time of year, it is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Follow the First Alert Storm Team here for updates and on Facebook and Twitter.