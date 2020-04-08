Severe weather awakens area

April is the month severe weather significantly increases in activity. In the first full week of April, some areas have already felt that effect. This morning, many were awakened by a powerful cluster of storms that came through the entire area.

Damage was reported in Hardy, Highland, Augusta, and Rockbridge counties.

Buffalo Gap, about ten miles west of Staunton looks to be one of the hardest hit areas. A resident in the area said he woke up at about 5 am to frequent booms of thunder. He told me that he did not even need to turn on his lights inside because he could see due to the frequent lightning. Thick hail also covered roads this morning.

At about 5:30 this morning, severe thunderstorms rolled across Buffalo Gap, bringing damaging winds and also plenty of hail. A large tree fell on a house off of Route 42.

Areas in Highland County also reported some damage. A RV was tossed and a few barns were ripped apart due to damaging winds.

This, in addition to another severe storm that came through Highland, Augusta, Rockbridge and Nelson county Tuesday evening.

That storm produced enough hail to cover the roads. Lightning could be seen for dozens of miles.