Severe weather impacts Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania

Daylight is giving a better idea of the scope of all the damage from last night’s storms in Fayetteville, Ohio. Massive trees are a noticeable piece of damage. Storms literally ripped them out of the ground, roots and all.

Fayetteville firefighters got to work just minutes after the storm passed through Brown County. They chopped up trees throughout the neighborhood that blocked several roads.

"Glad everybody was OK, most importantly. And know that we'll have a lot of work to do tomorrow,” Steven Berke said.

The storm ripped a tree almost in half and sent a section flying into Steven Berke’s back deck. Around the corner, the storm literally snapped a pine tree into two pieces.

"Our pine tree that was between our house is laying on their deck but didn't destroy their house at all,” Steven Berke said.

"It was a very impressive show of the power behind Mother Nature and the storm and everything,” Ben Berke said.

Downed power lines and debris lie scattered in yards and across most roads in the Lake Lorelei community. Now neighbors will start cleaning up and looking to each other to get this community back to normal.

"It's pretty much a big community out here. You've just got to look out for everyone. We know everyone up and down this cul-de-sac so we just wanted to make sure they were all OK and they were doing well and didn't need anything,” Ben Berke said.

All residents that WCPO spoke to seemed to make it through the storm OK.

At least 5 tornadoes touched down Wednesday and Wednesday night. Pennsylvania had 2 tornadoes touch down, along with Arkansas. Ohio recorded a tornado that touched down as well.

Of the 5 tornadoes, the most significant one touched down in Arkansas. The EF-2 tornado touched down in the northeast part of the state near Claypool Reservoir and then struck the town of Harrisburg. One house was completely leveled and a few more homes were badly damaged.

The EF-2 tornado had estimated winds of 125 mph.