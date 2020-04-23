Severe weather kills 6 people in the South

The southern severe weather streak continues Thursday with yet another round of severe weather.

Storms killed at least six people in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Hundreds of tornadoes have been reported across the eastern half of the US in April, most occurring across the South.

On Wednesday evening, a tornado touched down in southern Oklahoma... two people were killed.

A tornado killed three people in Polk County, Texas Wednesday night.

According to county officials, at least 20 other people were hurt.

The twister downed trees and power poles and destroyed at least a dozen homes.

There was also significant damage to businesses and roads.

A disaster declaration has been issued for the county.

That same storm system moved across Louisiana, and Mississippi.

A woman was killed in Woodworth, Louisiana, during the storms.

