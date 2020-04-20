Sheetz announces new partnership with Grubhub for delivery

Sheetz, which has announced a variety of changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from free meals for children at all their locations to a new 'scan and go' option for convenience items, has a new way to get their food.

On Monday, April 20, Sheetz announced that they had established a new partnership with Grubhub at 390 of their stores.

At those select stores, customers can use Grubhub to order from a selection of Sheetz's Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee to have it delivered directly to them.

You can check the Grubhub website or app for participating locations.

To celebrate the new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub are offering free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip, and fees) from April 20 to April 26.

Grubhub offers contact-free delivery at checkout during the coronavirus pandemic, in which drivers can call or text customers and drop off orders on the doorstep, in the lobby, or any area designated by a customer.

“Grubhub delivery allows Sheetz to continue to give customers what they want, when they want it but from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We will continue to innovate to serve our customers in these uncertain times as we all join together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

