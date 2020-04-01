Sheetz launches free meal program for children in need

Sheetz announced Wednesday that their convenience store chain is launching “Kidz Meal Bags,” a free meal program for children in need.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, kids can get a free meal that includes a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

The program will be available in 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, and will last for two weeks, at which point it will be reevaluated based on community need. Until then, meals will be available daily, while supplies last.

Interested families should go to a participating location and ask an employee at the register for a meal. You can get one bag per child.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

You can find a list of participating stores, which includes the E. Market St. location in Harrisonburg and the Genny Loop location in Moorefield, among many others, here.