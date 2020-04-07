Sheetz launches new feature to "scan and go" with their app

Sheetz is launching a new service that lets people check out their own convenience store items to minimize social contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from Sheetz, their new “SHcan & Go!” feature allows customers to use the Sheetz app to scan and pay for items in the convenience store of all 600 Sheetz locations in the country.

“This new feature continues to deliver on our mission to be the ultimate in convenience, allowing customers to scan and pay for items they need easily and quickly,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times.”

Essentially, when you walk in to a Sheetz location, the Sheetz app activates the SHcan & Go! feature (if your GPS data is being shared with the Sheetz app in your app permissions) and then you can use your phone to scan convenience items like drinks and snacks and pay for them directly through the app.

It does not work for gas, age-restricted items like alcohol and vape products, or Made-to-Order food and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items.

That said, Sheetz already made changes last month to suspend self-serve coffee, self-service beverage stations, and self-serve bakery items to reduce contact in their stores.

But Made-to-Order and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items can continue to be ordered and purchased through the app or the Sheetz website.

According to the company, these changes follow other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Sheetz has also launched a free meal program for children called “Kidz Meal Bags."