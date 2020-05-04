Sheetz on Rt. 11 in Harrisonburg closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at one of the Harrisonburg Sheetz locations has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Sheetz issued on Monday evening, an employee of the store at 1825 S. Main St. (just off Route 11 between Wells Fargo and Twins Auto Sales) received a positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Sheetz said they wanted to share the information to "alert the local community as we all work together to fight against the spread of this pandemic."

For context, facilities in Virginia that have employees test positive do not have to share the information. Many have deliberately chosen not to, even in the cases of outbreaks, and Virginia code does not allow the Virginia Department of Health to identify facilities with confirmed cases unless the facility provides permissions. That's because Virginia code treats facilities as "persons" and protects their anonymity like people who may be patients.

But Sheetz chose to identify the newly confirmed case on Monday.

According to Nick Ruffner, Pr Manager at Sheetz, the employee at the Rt. 11 location last worked on Friday, April 24, about a week and a half ago.

In response to the confirmed case and due to an expected low staffing level as other employees who were in contact with the employee are required to self-isolate, Ruffner said Sheetz made the decision to temporarily close the location.

"Sheetz is working with all employees who may have had close contact with this worker and we continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health during this process," Ruffner said. "All employees will be paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheetz has rolled out a number of changes, including free meals for children at all their locations , a new 'scan and go' option for convenience items, and delivery through Grubhub at many locations.

