Sheetz suspending self-service coffee, fountain soda stations

Sheetz is taking steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Self-serve coffee service has been suspended. Customers who wish to order the coffee should use the touch-screen kiosks or ask an employee.

Other self-service beverage stations will be suspended including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and milkshakes.

Self-serve bakery items like doughnuts and muffins will temporarily not be available.

Travis Sheetz, the president and COO of Sheetz, announced the changes in e-mail to customers on Monday night.

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve while continuing to deliver on our mission of total customer focus."

According to the company, these changes follow other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.