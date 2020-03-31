Shelburne Middle School Band: "Don't Worry, Be Happy"

Band students from Shelburne Middle School in Staunton put together a video, published over the weekend, reminding people "don't worry, be happy."

With the help of band directors Charlie Nesmith and Jon Wilson, 20 7th and 8th grade students took part in the video that was posted on Facebook on Sunday night. The students performed Bobby McFerrin's song, "Don't Worry, Be Happy." The creation of the video was a distance learning project.

"We just wanted to do something to bring everybody together and to do something as a group," Nesmith told WHSV.

As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, the video had received more than 30,000 views and more than 300 shares on Facebook.

"It's been great to see a lot of the teachers reactions of like yeah they really miss the kids but it really brightened their day," Wilson said.

