Shelburne Middle School evacuated briefly after reported gas leak

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton was evacuated briefly on Friday afternoon after a report of a natural gas leak.

According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue's Facebook page, the leak was contained to a pipe on the roof.

First responders shut off the gas, checked the building and no natural gas vapors were detected.

Investigators said the incident was reported after the main session of school was completed and only a few students and staff were on site. They evacuated by the time the fire department arrived.

No injuries were reported.

