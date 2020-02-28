Waynesboro shelter looking for more volunteers in the coming weeks

As they prepare for their last five weeks of the winter season, Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is looking for more volunteers to help out with their overflow emergency shelter.

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, or WARM, is the only shelter within city limits serving mainly Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Robert Belle, the WARM cold shelter manager, said each night this season they've been averaged close to 40 people.

In the next few weeks, they will be operating their shelter in the city of Waynesboro and he said during those night their overflow shelter is used more frequently because of the fire code.

"When we're in the City of Waynesboro we're limited to twenty beds," Belle said. "A lot of the nights we run 35-40 guests this time of year and so we need a little extra help."

Belle is looking for volunteers who could work in the overflow shelter and help guests throughout the night, in case of an emergency or just be there for support.

"It's really a beneficial thing we don't have to turn anyone away with this shelter," Belle said. "We don't want to have to turn anyone away so the overflow sight is a big help."

He said the shelter also works with other community partners on finding some of their guest more stable housing. Belle said so far this winter they have helped 30 people find those homes.

If you're interested in volunteering send an email to CWS@warmwaynesboro.org or call their office at (540) 324-8166.