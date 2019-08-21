Shelter offers free health care, supplies during inaugural summer event

Open Doors offered free supplies and health services on Wednesday as part of an inaugural event to provide assistance during the summer months.

The shelter collaborated with Health Care for the Homeless Suitcase, Mercy House and the Virginia Department of Health at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Those who visited were offered vaccines, health tests, toiletries, shoes and other supplies — free of charge.

"We've had a steady stream of people coming in and the nice part about it, having it during the day, people can come in from the heat and spend as much time here as they would like to," said Rachel Howdyshell, the Executive Director of Open Doors.

Some of the supplies were donated by people in the community.