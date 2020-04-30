Shenandoah County high schools to hold adapted in-person graduation ceremonies

The class of 2020 will not have a traditional graduation this year due to the spread of COVID-19, but high schools in Shenandoah County announced they will still have ceremonies in person.

Principals at Central, Stonewall Jackson, and Strasburg High School announced Wednesday their plan to still have students walk across the stage in their cap and gowns.

"I know that they want the traditional graduation ceremony and I want the traditional graduation ceremony," Lori Swortzel, Principal of Central High School, said. "But this is where we are at and I think our kids will really what appreciate they're getting from the experience."

Students will be asked to participate in an adjusted formal graduation procession with each student assigned to a certain time slot.

For Central High School to have all 204 of their students walk across the stage, they will be holding the special event over three days.

On May 14 and 15, the school will host the ceremony on their football field from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then on May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each ceremony session will last for 30 minutes with six students each to meet limits on gatherings. There will be different stations set up for students to grab their cap and gown, take photos, walk across the stage, and receive their diploma, all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"That's one thing that's really sad for me is I won't get to shake their hand," Swortzel said. "They'll pick up their diploma and we'll have a photo opportunity on stage and then they will exit the stage and go to the next photo opportunity and be able to get photos with their family."

Once a student's 30-minute session is over, school staff ask families to leave immediately to keep the process moving.

Families will be able to attend and take pictures with their graduates. Swortzel said this model was taken from Louisa County, where it proved to work.

Strasburg High School will be holding their graduation ceremony on the same weekend as Central and Stonewall Jackson will host theirs the following weekend.

Swortzel said rain dates for Central's ceremony will be May 19-21.