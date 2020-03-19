Shenandoah Automotive adds new measures to keep business flowing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Businesses across the country are taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and Shenandoah Automotive in Harrisonburg is feeling the impact.

Steven Faught, who owns Shenandoah Automotive, said that the company has made changes to make sure it is doing everything possible to protect others while business is running.

"I think there's just such a big question mark in everybody's minds of what's going to happen or how long is this going to go on? So its just kind of affected decisions across the board for everything," said Faught.

Employees have been cleaning the bathrooms and office every two hours, and the business is now offering a pick-up and drop-off service to minimize contact.

"We're trying to make it as hands-off as we can, but also as convenient as we can as we all kind of go through this," said Faught.

He said cars that are picked up and dropped off would be cleaned upon pick up, worked on, returned and cleaned again.

The company is also using a special spray in every car it services that cleans HVAC systems by killing bacteria and viruses.

"If there's something little that we can change or do differently, to keep things flowing, but also to keep things as safe as possible, we want to do whatever we can to help out," said Faught.

He said he met with other business owners about how to keep things operating while providing asafe environment for everyone.

"When you have such a slow time and businesses don't have anything coming in at all, it takes a long, long time to recover from something like that," said Faught.

If you are interested in having your car serviced by Shenandoah Automotive, you can call 540-434-8191.