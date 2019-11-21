Shenandoah Automotive kicks off 3d annual sock and underwear drive for hospitalized children

Shenandoah Automotive has partnered with the RMH Foundation for the third year in a row to collect donations of children's socks and underwear. Throughout the year, those donations are used for children in the hospital's pediatric unit and the pediatric unit in the Emergency Room at Sentara RMH.

Shenandoah Automotive's goal is to collect 1,500 pairs of socks and underwear this year | Photo: WHSV

Steven Faught, who owns Shenandoah Automotive, said that three years ago he decided he wanted to do a collection for children at the hospital. He asked them what they needed, and was surprised when the hospital said socks and underwear, because most families do not come to the hospital prepared to stay.

"It's a fun way that we can give back and it impacts everyone in the community. You never know if you may have a family member or a friend that's stuck in the hospital that might benefit from one of these pairs of socks that we're donating," said Faught.

Last year, Shenandoah Automotive collected 1,500 pairs and the goal for 2019 is to collect as many or more.

Janet Wendelken is with the RMH Foundation and she said that the fun socks and underwear for the children makes a big difference.

"It takes them away for just a minute from the situation and also comforts them and just makes them feel a little bit better, which is just wonderful," said Wendelken.

Donations can be dropped off at Shenandoah Automotive Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.