Shenandoah Automotive offers class for new drivers

New drivers have a lot to learn when they get behind the wheel, but there are also things they need to know about repairs and caring for their vehicle.

Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, located at 1930 Erickson Ave., in Harrisonburg, will offer a New Driver Education class to help teach drivers how to give their cars proper care.

Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, said the class will focus on teaching new drivers how to properly maintain their car whether they are doing it at home or at a shop.

He said they will go over what questions need to be asked if they are going to a shop and what to look at, as far as brakes, suspension and wheels.

Faught said participants will learn about why things wear out and why they need to be replaced at certain times.

"We try to pride ourselves on honesty and integrity here, so we feel like it's important to be able to educate people, regardless of where they go, just to make sure they're getting that same honest service wherever they go," said Faught.

The class is on March 30, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. and is free to the community.

Participants must register by March 25, 2020, on Shenandoah Automotive's Facebook page or by stopping in the shop or calling in at 540-434-8191.

Faught said everyone is welcome to attend, even if you are not a new driver but would like to learn.