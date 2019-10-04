Shenandoah Automotive offers free oil changes to breast cancer survivors and fighters

Shenandoah Automotive Service Center will offer free oil changes to breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting breast cancer on October 11, 2019.

Shenandoah Automotive will offer free oil changes to breast cancer survivors and fighters on October 11, 2019 | Photo: WHSV

This is the third year in a row the business has offered this service, and Steven Faught, who owns Shenandoah Automotive, said he was inspired to give back when a family friend was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"They're tough. They're fighters, they're warriors, you know — so you may pass people and you have no idea what they're going through," said Faught.

The check includes a free oil change, a look at air filters, wiper blades, light bulbs and a top-off of fluids.

"We take something just as simple as an oil change for granted, but then some of these women that are in here, it means the world to them because they're traveling to Charlottesville and UVA and it just gets put at the bottom of the list and doesn't get taken care of," said Faught.

He said local sponsors are donating the supplies for oil changes, so appointments must be made by Tuesday, October 8.

Last year, the business serviced almost 20 cars for the warriors fighting breast cancer.

Faught said it is an emotional day where everyone shares their stories with one another. They start with a breakfast for everyone who is there in the morning and do a lunch as well.

There is a raffle with a lot of different prizes that people can participate in and money raised from that will go toward the RMH Foundation and the American Cancer Society. Faught said all of the cancer fighters and survivors are automatically put in to win prizes.