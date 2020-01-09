Shenandoah Automotive sock drive brings in thousands of socks for Sentara RMH pediatric unit

Shenandoah Automotive donated a total of 2,344 pairs of socks and underwear to Sentara RMH Medical Center's pediatric unit.

Steven Faught and Leslie Harris look through the thousands of socks donated by the community | Photo: WHSV

Steven Faught, who owns Shenandoah Automotive Service Center, organized the drive for the third year in a row. In 2019, they donated 1,500 pairs.

Faught said when he launched the drive for the first time that he wanted to do a collection for children at the hospital. He asked them what they needed, and was surprised when the hospital said socks and underwear, because most families do not come to the hospital prepared to stay.

Leslie Harris is a pediatric nurse at Sentara RMH, and said that they give out at least one pair of the socks a day.

"They smile a lot when you give out the socks. There was one that I had that had Spider-Man on them and you could just tell that they just lit right up. They were so happy just to see the characters and have fun and wear them," said Harris.

She said baby socks are most needed because they keep their feet warm while they have monitors on them.

"It's always good to be able to hear exactly where they're going and that they are being used and how much they appreciate them and how happy it makes the little kids when they get a pair of socks when they come to the hospital," said Faught.

Faught also donated a $300 check to the Sentara RMH Foundation with money that the automotive center collected along with the socks. He said this was all possible because of great community support.