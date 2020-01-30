Shenandoah Clubhouse set to close at the end of February

The Shenandoah Clubhouse in Staunton, a community for people to socialize and get help with their mental health, will be closing at the end of February.

It was created by the Valley Community Services Board to help people throughout the community.

"Virginia, I believe, is 41st out of 50 states in funding behavioral health issues and is 48th in having access to providers of mental health services," Dave Deering, Executive Director of the Valley Community Services Board, said.

The consequence of such low funding is that community services get cut, leaving the people who need them the most at a loss.

"This is a place where these folks can come on a daily basis, they see the advocates, the counselors who work there," Deering said.

The Shenandoah Clubhouse is more than just a place where people can receive support for mental health. It's a place where they can get a warm meal and form relationships, all of which will be taken away.

"When you go to the clubhouse and you see the members come in and how they interact and participate. They enjoy being there. They enjoy being with each other," Deering said.

But soon, all 62 members will no longer be able to rely on the clubhouse for a meal, transportation, or mental health support.

"We will stay in contact with just about all of these folks and support them to the best of our abilities, but it's simply a matter of the payment rate is going down, and nobody seems to be doing anything about it," Deering said.

The Clubhouse is closing because Medicaid payments have declined, and Deering said Medicaid beneficiaries made no changes, causing a loss of revenue.

"They made no announced changes to their interpretations to the rules and regs, and there are no changes to the rates from the prior fiscal year, and it has had a significant impact," Deering said.

This has led to the closing of the Clubhouse and cutting therapeutic day treatment in the schools.

"They're not happy about this, but I think the population we serve is not unaccustomed to having shortfalls in funds and seeing programs change," Deering said.

It's an unfortunate truth. The people who are needing services like what the Clubhouse offers said there is no real substitute and they are worried they won't have anywhere else to go.

This could potentially contribute to the overcrowding issue at mental health hospitals.

"Keeping them out of the hospital is a top priority, so we just stay in contact and work with them and support them in every way we possibly can," Deering said.

One member, Stephen, said the Clubhouse has helped him tremendously over the past 10 years and he credits his sobriety to the support he received there.

Another member of 16 years, Pammy, said she's going to try to find other places in the area to help out and stay busy, but she wasn't surprised by the news.

"The public safety net services, if you will, are always stressed and will always be in what I'll call a fragile situation," Deering said. "And the same thing that's happening here, I think if you checked with other clubhouse organizations, you'll find they're struggling too."

Deering said because of the type of organization the Valley Community Services Board is, it is not in the place to raise funds to keep programs going. Deering said they are showing members other community centers; however, those are outside of the city, which could make them harder to get to.

