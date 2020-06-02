Shenandoah County CPO and wife put on unique gender reveal

Wayne Billhimer, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Conservation Police Officer (CPO), and his wife, Molly, came up with a creative way to do a socially distanced gender reveal.

The Billhimers are expecting a baby girl in October and had hoped to have a big gender reveal party, but since the coronavirus pandemic, they decided that the reveal would have to be done via social distancing.

"Billhimers are kind of notoriously boys, so we knew that we still wanted to celebrate and kind of make a big deal out of it," Molly said.

CPO Billhimer said that he wanted to do something unique. He came up with the idea to use his airplane and set off a trail of pink smoke bombs behind it. He and a friend zip-tied the smoke bombs onto a tire of the plane and ran a cord to the cockpit to make them go off.

The reveal did not go flawlessly, though, because only two of the four smoke bombs went off.

He said the only thing missing from the gender celebration was his K9 officer, Justice, who passed away in May from cancer.

"He would fly with me as well, and this would've been a special event that he definitely would've been included on, but unfortunately the cancer ended his life sooner," he said.

Despite missing Justice, the Billhimers are very excited to welcome a baby girl into a family with mostly boys.

CPO Billhimer joked that his father has already started shopping for a pony to spoil his granddaughter.

