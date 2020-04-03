Shenandoah County distillery makes sanitizer for first responders

While many businesses are changing their ways to keep customers during the COVID-19 crisis, a distillery in Shenandoah County is changing their product.

Filibuster Distillery, in Maurertown, made its first batch of hand sanitizer last week.

The product uses similar ingredients they use to make liquor, but with a slight adjustment.

Last week, the distillery gave out their sanitizer to first responders in the county to help them out while the product has been scarce on store shelves.

"Anytime you have someone in the community that has a product that would help any type of first responder, especially in this time, is absolutely an advantage, " Chief Tim Williams, of Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, said. "We greatly appreciate them and that resource in our community."

Filibuster Distillery said they are still making sanitizer, but it's not for sale for customers. They said they're trying to hand it out to more first responders north of the county.

The distillery said they are using profits from their award-winning bourbon to continue making the sanitizer.