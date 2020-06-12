Shenandoah County Fair planning to go on this August

The Shenandoah County Fair is planning to carry on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though with changes to keep everyone safe.

According to an announcement on Friday, the Board of the Shenandoah County Fair Association met to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the upcoming fair.

Recently, many lawn parties and fairs, including some in the Shenandoah Valley, have had to make the difficult decision to call off their events.

However, the Shenandoah County Fair comes later than most in our area, and the board unanimously voter to move forward with the plan for their fair to be held Friday, August 28 through Saturday, September 5.

They say all Motorsports Events, Rides, and Concerts are still scheduled to appear as well.

"The Board’s decision to continue is based on the hopes of the continued recovery throughout the State of Virginia, providing the Governor the ability to ease the existing restrictions," the Shenandoah County Fair Association (SCFA) said in a statement.

They say some aspects of the fair will be subject to change due to COVID-19, but they are still working out all the details.

“Based on the implementation of Phase III and the limitations set forth by the Governor in that Phase, are the factors that will determine if the Fair can happen at all, but if permitted to happen, we will be prepared and ready.” stated Tom Eshelman, General Manager of the SCFA.

Safe practices and measures for sanitization will be in effect throughout the fairground, including food service, exhibits, and rides.