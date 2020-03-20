Shenandoah County launches loan program to benefit small businesses

As small businesses continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority is rolling out a loan program to benefit those affected.

The Shenandoah County Disaster Impact Loan Program will provide interest-free loans on a 3-year term with no payments for 90 days after the funds are distributed to the business.

Any business that plans to apply must have been established within Shenandoah County or one of its incorporated towns for at least the past 6 months. The loans can be used for payroll, rent, utilities and inventory.

But due to a limited amount of funds the city has available, not all loans will be approved.

Businesses receiving similar loans through the Small Business Administration will not be eligible for the Shenandoah County Disaster Impact Loan Program due to limited funding.

Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis with reviews being carried out by the IDA. Applications can be found on the Shenandoah County Economic Development website.

“Small businesses make up the majority of Shenandoah County’s business composition and play a critical role in our economy,” Jenna French, Director of Tourism & Economic Development said. “This is one step we can take to help support those businesses through these challenging times.”

Anyone with questions can contact Jenna French, Director of Tourism & Economic Development at (540) 459-1822.